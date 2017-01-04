Et-News
- Experts' Role in Developing Modern Farming System[Ethiopian Herald] Rust resistant variety of wheat helps farmers to raise production
- Addressing Drought Impact Said in Line With Sustainable Dev't[Ethiopian Herald] Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mokonen said the wide ranging efforts to curb drought impact need to be employed in line with the sustainable development of the country.
- Ethiopia Is Burning the Midnight Oil[Ethiopian Herald] Whether western think-tanks or activists (like the Survival International, Oakland Institute and Rights Groups) like it or not, all the dams Ethiopia plans to build on its rivers in the coming five years will, as expected, be materialized as per the schedule the government has devised.
- Athletics - Miruts' Yifter Laid to Rest[Ethiopian Herald] The body of the Ethiopian athletics legend Miruts Yifter was laid to rest on Sunday at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in a funeral attended by sinior government officials, internationally renowned Ethiopian athletes and very many people.
- CBE Provides 2.6 Million Birr to Children's Heart Fund[Ethiopian Herald] The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) donated 2.6 million Birr to the Children's Heart Fund of Ethiopia to equip its center with advanced medical tools.
News
- Tanzania: Drones Help Communities Map Flood Risk in Dar Informal Settlement[Thomson Reuters Foundation] Tandale -With almost 70 percent of its inhabitants living in informal settlements, Dar es Salaam is highly vulnerable to flooding
- Uganda: 14 Feared Dead in a Deadly Car Crash[Monitor] At least 14 people are feared dead and nine others seriously injured following a motor accident involving three cars in Lwengo District.
- Tanzania: Telecom Firms Whose Shares Aren't Yet Listed At DSE Face Penalty[Daily News] The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) is set to penalise telecommunications companies that have not completed the process of listing their shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).
- Tanzania: No More 'Envelopes' At Councils[Daily News] Payment of allowances that are not stipulated by law at local government authorities has been banned - with the government directing that the funds should be channelled to development projects.
- Tanzania: Magufuli Wants to Revive Diplomatic Ties With Sudan[Daily News] The government has announced its intention of reopening diplomatic mission in Khartoum, Sudan, to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.